Hotels Offering an Array of Strawberry-themed Offerings

By Haps Staff

Hotels are once again engaging in a variety of strawberry-themed offerings this winter.

Dubbed ‘golden strawberries’ due to rising prices from a decrease in harvest, winter seasonal strawberries remain a favorite. Despite their cost, the hotel industry in the Busan area is unveiling an array of offerings, from afternoon tea sets to buffets, cakes, and seasonal drinks.

Lotte Hotel Busan is hosting a Strawberry Buffet every weekend until March 31st, featuring 32 dishes with fresh strawberries.

The Westin Chosun Busan’s Panorama Lounge offers the ‘Winter Breeze Afternoon Tea Set’ with a Haeundae sea view. Other establishments, like Grand Josun Busan, Paradise Hotel Busan, and Park Hyatt Busan, are presenting their own enticing strawberry creations.

Even in winter, Park Hyatt Busan introduces ‘Strawberry Shaved Ice,’ featuring strawberry sorbet with fresh, high-sugar strawberries and kingsberries. Various hotels offer a delightful assortment of strawberry desserts, including cakes, tarts, and choux.

Wyndham Grand Busan joins the fray with four strawberry drinks and three desserts.

Hotel Nongshim’s The Lounge promotes a ‘Sweet Strawberry’ offer until March 31st, including a strawberry yogurt smoothie, juice, and latte.

The Bakery at the same hotel hosts a ‘Strawberry Festival’ with four desserts made from fresh strawberries.

Every year, hotels are upping their strawberry offerings despite strawberry prices having seen a sharp increase this year because of a shortage of supply due to the weather last fall.

blank
Haps Staff
