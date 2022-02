Due to loan regulations and interest rate hikes, housing transactions continue to plummet nationwide.

In Busan, there were 2,558 housing sales that took place in January, down 54.0 percent since the same month a year ago and 32.6 percent from the previous month.

The transaction volume of apartment sales in Busan was 1,470 in January, a decrease of 53.1% compared to January of last year’s 3,136.