How and When to Buy KORAIL Tickets for This Year’s Lunar New Year’s Holidays in Korea

KORAIL train tickets for the Lunar New Year’s holidays will go on sale from January 11-13.

This year will once again be conducted 100% online or over the phone in order to prevent customers from lining up at station counters due to coronavirus concerns.

Tickets over six days — January 28 through February 2 — will be sold.

Here are how to order tickets this year:

January 11 — Only those over 65 and those with disabilities covered under the Disability Welfare Act can make reservations on the Let’s Korail website or app. Reservations begin at 9 a.m.

January 12 — Tickets are available for the general public beginning at 7 a.m. on the KTX, ITX-Saemaeul, and Mugunghwa. Tickets for the Gyeongbu, Gyeongjeon, Donghae, and Chungbuk lines are available.

January 13 – Tickets for the Honam, Jeolla, Gangneung, Janghang, and Jungang lines are taking reservations.

Paying for the Tickets

Tickets can be reserved up to 4 tickets per person one way and 8 tickets per person roundtrip and must be paid between 3 p.m. on January 13 to 12 p.m. on January 16th.

Unpaid tickets will go to the waiting list of applicants.

KORAIL will open a Lunar New Year Ticket Reservation web link in advance from 2 p.m. on January 7th with more details.