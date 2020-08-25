How and When to Buy Train Tickets for This Year’s Chuseok Holidays in Korea

Train tickets for the Chuseok holidays will go on sale from September 1-3.

This year will be a little different as sales will be conducted 100% online in order to prevent customers from lining up at station counters due to coronavirus concerns.

Here are how to order tickets this year:

September 1 — Only those over 65 and those with disabilities covered under the Disability Welfare Act can make reservations on the Let’s Korail website or app. Reservations begin at 9 a.m.

September 2 — Tickets are available for the general public beginning at 7 a.m. on the KTX, ITX-Saemaeul, and Mugunghwa. Tickets will be available for September 29 through October 4. Tickets for the Gyeongbu, Gyeongjeon, Donghae, and Chungbuk lines are available.

September 3 – Tickets for the Honam, Jeolla, Gangneung, Janghang, and Jungang lines are taking reservations.

Paying for the Tickets

Tickets can be reserved up to 6 tickets per person one way and 12 tickets per person roundtrip and must be paid between 3 p.m. on September 3 to 12 p.m. on September 6th.

Unpaid tickets will go to the waiting list applicants.

Remaining tickets will go on sale on the 3rd at 3 p.m.

KORAIL will open a Chuseok Ticket Reservation weblink on August 28th with more details.