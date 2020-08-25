Travel

How and When to Buy Train Tickets for This Year’s Chuseok Holidays in Korea

Haps Staff

Train tickets for the Chuseok holidays will go on sale from September 1-3.

This year will be a little different as sales will be conducted 100% online in order to prevent customers from lining up at station counters due to coronavirus concerns.

Here are how to order tickets this year:

September 1 — Only those over 65 and those with disabilities covered under the Disability Welfare Act can make reservations on the Let’s Korail website or app. Reservations begin at 9 a.m.

September 2 — Tickets are available for the general public beginning at 7 a.m. on the KTX, ITX-Saemaeul, and Mugunghwa. Tickets will be available for September 29 through October 4. Tickets for the Gyeongbu, Gyeongjeon, Donghae, and Chungbuk lines are available.

September 3 – Tickets for the Honam, Jeolla, Gangneung, Janghang, and Jungang lines are taking reservations.

Paying for the Tickets

Tickets can be reserved up to 6 tickets per person one way and 12 tickets per person roundtrip and must be paid between 3 p.m. on September 3 to 12 p.m. on September 6th.

Unpaid tickets will go to the waiting list applicants.

Remaining tickets will go on sale on the 3rd at 3 p.m.

KORAIL will open a Chuseok Ticket Reservation weblink on August 28th with more details.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Daegu International Airport Reopens its First International Flight Service

Haps Staff -
Daegu International Airport has reopened its first international flight with service to Yanji, China.
Read more
Travel

Summer Operations at All Beaches in Korea Are Stopped From Today

Haps Staff -
Summer operations at beaches across the country closed at midnight this morning, the latest move to help the spreading of coronavirus in the country.
Read more
Travel

City of Busan to Close Summer Operations at Public Beaches Today

BeFM News -
The city of Busan, which is under level 2 of social distancing, has closed its summer operations at its seven beaches across the city.
Read more
International Destinations

EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE Reveals the Second Round Lineup

Haps Staff -
EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE celebrates its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup on Vietnam’s picturesque Phú Quốc island from December 29th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Nami Island, A Perfect Four Season Destination

Haps Staff -
Nami Island, or Namiseom as it is known in Korean, offers a beautiful backdrop for visitors no matter what time of year.
Read more
Travel

Sacheon Airshow Canceled This Year

Haps Staff -
The Sacheon Airshow scheduled for October in Gyeongnam province has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

The Latest

“코로나19를 이겨낸 벼”, 부산 첫 수확!

문화 Haps Staff -
코로나19로 온 국민이 힘든 시기를 보내고 있는 가운데 오는 28일 부산 강서구 들녘(죽동동 김경양 농가)에서 풍년을 알리는 첫 벼 베기가 시작된다.
Read more
video

Video: Busan on 35mm film

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The Official Busan Metropolitan City YouTube channel, Dynamic Busan released a video entitled, “Busan on 35mm film”.
Read more

Busan Records Five New Coronavirus Cases Yesterday

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan added five new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 264. 
Read more

How and When to Buy Train Tickets for This Year’s Chuseok Holidays in Korea

Travel Haps Staff -
Train tickets for the Chuseok holidays will go on sale from September 1-3.
Read more

ECCK Offline Events Put on Hold

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea has announced that it has canceled or postponed its upcoming events.
Read more

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2020 Expands Opportunities for Thai Business Operators to Meet Global Trade Partners

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse proceed to organize THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2020 under the concept of “Eat Responsibly” to showcase the potential of Thai business operators.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
79 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Tue
28 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
30 °

Dine & Drink

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2020 Expands Opportunities for Thai Business Operators to Meet Global Trade Partners

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse proceed to organize THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2020 under the concept of “Eat Responsibly” to showcase the potential of Thai business operators.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.
Read more

Shuttle Announces Safety Precautions for Delivery Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced new safety precautions for customers and drivers in response to the increased social distancing measures in Korea.
Read more

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea