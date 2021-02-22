Lifestyle

How Busan Has Fared Now That One Year Has Passed After the First COVID-19 Positive Patients Were Found In The City

Haps Staff

A year has passed since the first COVID-19 patients were detected in Busan.

The first two patients were diagnosed on February 21, 2020, including a woman in her 50’s who visited Haeundae Paik Hospital and became the first patient.

Here’s a look at the numbers of how Busan has fared during the past year.

Total Patients: 3,159

Deaths: 103

Rank: 6th highest out of 17 metropolitan regions

Incidence rate per 100,000 people: 17.59 — ranked 11th out of 17

Deaths percentage of nations total: 6.5%

Most cases in one day: 82 — December 12

Number of people tested: 330,000

The city of Busan has lauded its citizens for their excellent sense of community during the pandemic.

Notably, citizens who voluntarily donated to share their extra masks with neighbors who needed them, confirmed persons who did not spread to others by voluntarily quarantining due to suspicion of infection, recovered patients who provided plasma for the development of COVID-19 treatment, and the citizens and brave front-line workers who have tirelessly worked throughout the past year have stood out to make the city one of the safest places to be during the past year.

In addition, the city has installed the nation’s first air purification filter on city buses, performed preemptive inspections for workers in vulnerable facilities, operated temporary screening clinics, and executed extensive quarantine regulations.

“If the infection explodes again due to the loosened quarantine network, social distancing will inevitably be strengthened.” said acting mayor Lee Byung-jin. “We have endured the crises of the past year which we have not experienced before thanks to citizen cooperation, sacrifice, and the dedication of medical staff.

 

Eat Like a Local: Shabu-Shabu Delight – Shabuya on Dalmaji Hill

Haeundae-gu to Install Monument to Remember Popular Haeundae Art Installation

COVID-19 Inoculation Program Likely to Begin This Thursday in Busan

International Destnations: Making Ordering Easy With Singapore’s First Dedicated Digital Platform for Hawker Centres

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

