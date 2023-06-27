How Culture Is Shared and Spread Through Online Entertainment

The idea of the global village is coming to a head as the metaverse begins to take shape. It is actively allowing and encouraging all sorts, creeds, and cultures of people to come together in a melting pot that is the internet. This has begun to make changes to the nature of online culture as a whole and how we view culture in this online space.

Anime Is the Prime Example

Anime is the Japanese-styled comics and cartoons that have become incredibly popular all over the world. No matter where you’re from, if you like and enjoy Anime, then there is a place for you and your specific likes and preferences on the internet. It has been one of the most noted and fastest ways that Japanese culture, music, jokes, and language have been spread across the world. The online space is arguably where Anime thrives and can be accessed by fans from around the world. There are social media platforms and chat groups set up around the genre and no sign of its growth slowing.

The Vegas Slots

The spread of slot machines and games across the globe has been a chief means of sharing and spreading casino culture. When it comes to the best online gambling site, they are now all quite similar and, whether you play in Vegas or online, you will be provided with a form of entertainment that is becoming more similar across all platforms, no matter where you play. It is an obvious spread of casino culture and a form of entertainment that has morphed into a global hobby or pastime.

Hollywood, Nollywood, and Bollywood

It’s interesting how many of the movies from all of these movie-making areas (Bollywood/India, Nollywood-Nigeria, and Hollywood-The West) are now easily accessed via the internet and on streaming services around the world. Netflix and Disney both have a variety of movies from all these international developers or producers and filmmaking countries. It’s a melting pot of movie culture and the internet has been most responsible for sharing it all.

Social Media

Social media has to be one of the main means of sharing and spreading anything around the internet and the globe as a whole. There have been entire tribes established and developed in the online space. These are groupings of people and avatars that have something in common like a computer game, or fashion style. Chat groups and discussion forums are then set up where the group’s rules and regulations are followed, and the aim is to share and spread the specific game or way of interaction on the internet.

These are the main means of sharing and spreading culture on the internet. Online entertainment and fun have become the mainstay of the internet and there is a related culture that arises around these forms of entertainment and media, providing one of the best ways to spread and develop a culture around the globe, which is based on the internet.