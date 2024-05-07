Lifestyle

How Does the Esports Market in the US Compare with South Korea?

By Haps Staff

The esports markets in South Korea and the United States (US) both feature prominently in the industry. In 2023, the US market was worth $871 million, and the market in South Korea was worth $274.42 million, placing the countries in first and third place in the global esports market, respectively.

The US market may have a higher value, but esports in South Korea have a stronger tradition. The country’s gaming culture has long existed, and there is an overall acceptance of esports in the community. In the US, the roots of esports have been put down more recently, but the industry is growing rapidly, as its value shows.

Looking more closely at the history of esports shows that South Korea was behind the birth of the industry and was the first country to recognize pro gamers as athletes. There is a strong emphasis on the competitive nature of gaming in the country, which includes an array of gaming cafes (PC bangs).

These cafes grew to prominence in the 1990s, and the push towards the esports market of today also happened towards the end of the decade. The push began with the release of Blizzard’s StarCraft: Brood War and continued when cable TV began broadcasting StarCraft matches. Not long after, the first esports leagues launched.

At the same time as competitive gaming was growing quickly in South Korea, it was also developing at a slightly slower pace in the US. The Nintendo World Championships took place in the country in 1990. Later in the decade, in 1994, Blockbuster Video arranged a video game world championship for Super Nintendo and Sega Megadrive.

Since the powerful South Korean professional gaming landscape was first formed, it’s been bolstered by high investment. Companies like Samsung and SK Telecom have put significant amounts of money into esports in the country. The government has also invested heavily, including the creation of the Busan Esports Arena.

Investment in esports is also strong in the US. It has attracted big names in sports, including Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, who both invested in aXiomatic Gaming.

The popularity of gaming in South Korea and its position in the US means there is no shortage of gifted gamers making a living in esports. The top South Korean player is Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok). The talented League of Legends (LOL) expert has earned over $1.4 million in prize money. His team, SK Telecom T1, won the 2023 LOL World Championship.

Compare this to the top players in the US. Dota 2 player Quinn (Quinn Callahan) won around $655,000 in 2023. Bugha (Kyle Giersdorf) is the most successful Fortnite player with winnings of more than $3.6 million.

Clearly, both the US and South Korean esports markets are flourishing. Esports began its journey to today’s globalization in South Korea, where it’s an integral part of the country’s culture. However, other countries, like the US, have now embraced the sport and have a flourishing industry. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For May

This Weekend’s Star Wars Day Event Schedule in Haeundae

K-Pet Fair Comes to BEXCO This Weekend

Slot Machine Scheme at Paradise Hotel Uncovered

Join the BFS Community Culture Fair on Saturday, April 27

10th Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

The Latest

Police Rescue Two Drunk Swimmers at Cheongsapo

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet” to Run in Busan May 23-26

부산의 젊은 건축가, 문화회관 광장에 파빌리온 세운다… 젊은 건축가 파빌리온 공모 실시

What to Expect at This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan

22nd Chief of Naval Staff Cup National Yacht Competition to be Held in Changwon

Korea Destinations: What to Check Out at This Year’s Seoul Lotus Lantern Festival

Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
67 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 