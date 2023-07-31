How Healthy Are Convenience Store Lunch Boxes?

A recent survey conducted by the Korea Consumer Agency has shed light on the varying quality and safety of convenience store lunchboxes, a popular choice among consumers due to rising food prices and an increase in single-person households.

The survey compared 10 convenience store lunchbox products and found significant differences in their nutritional content.

The study found that while all 10 products provided sufficient protein for a meal, the sodium content in these lunchboxes was alarming.

The sodium levels ranged from 1101 to 1721 mg, reaching up to 86% of the daily intake recommended for adults (2000 mg). Even the product with the lowest sodium content exceeded 50% of the recommended daily intake.

The calorie content of the lunchboxes was found to be 30-52% of the daily reference value (2000 kcal), carbohydrates at 27-39% (daily reference value of 324g), protein at 36-71% (55g), and fat at 24-77% (54g).

However, it was the sodium content that raised the most concern.

The number of side dishes and their quantities varied significantly among the products. The number of side dishes ranged from 5 to 11, while the amount of side dishes ranged from 186 to 308 g, representing a difference of 2.2 times and 1.7 times, respectively.

The most common side dish served with all products was either bulgogi or stir-fried kimchi seasoned with red pepper paste or soy sauce. Vegetable egg rolls were also a popular side dish, included in six of the products.

On a positive note, the test for microorganisms such as E-coli showed that no harmful bacteria were detected in any of the 10 lunchbox products.

As for the price, there was a small variation, with prices ranging from 4,500 to 5,200 won.

The Korea Consumer Agency has urged consumers to pay close attention to the nutritional content, especially the sodium levels, when purchasing convenience store lunch boxes.