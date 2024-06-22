How Long It Takes To Overcome Addiction: Alcohol Detox Austin

There is a belief that any addiction takes 21 days to be broken. Our brain took a little less than a month to overcome any habit and build a new one. However, a recent study has shown that the number is unrealistically optimistic and outdated. For most people, breaking the old habit requires at least a month or two or more, depending upon their severity. To overcome the addiction, one must get help from the Alcohol Detox Austin where the medical team is available to help the resident and provide them with all the support and medications they need to break the addiction habit safely.

How Long It Takes To Break The Addiction Habit With Medically Assisted Detoxification?

While there is no universal rule for breaking the addiction habit, the process may vary from person to person. Some people with mild addiction can overcome the problem within months, but people with severe addiction habits can take up to a year to get rid of it.

Once you begin with the detoxification process, the brain begins to reset around a week after the last drink in the case of alcohol addiction.

However, this procedure may take longer based on a number of variables which include:

How much alcohol has been consumed to date and how long has the person been addicted?

If they additionally have a drug or smoking addiction.

Any prior addiction or other health concerns mentioned in the medical history.

Genetics or family history.

Weight, age, and gender.

Their close surroundings, such as family alcohol/drug usage or peer pressure.

This consideration applies to all kind of addictions, which involves the type of drug and duration of withdrawal symptoms also have a role:

Cocaine residues can be found in the body for up to a year and can remain there for weeks at a time. Usually, the symptoms of withdrawal go away within thirty days.

The amount of time marijuana stays in the body depends on how often it is used; chronic users may have residues in their bodies for up to 90 days. The symptoms of withdrawal may go away in 20 to 30 days.

Opioids have varying durations of effect and withdrawal symptoms. Generally, depending on the amount of usage, it may take a week to a month to stop exhibiting withdrawal symptoms.

By preparing a customized treatment plan, the experts at Drug and Alcohol Detox Austin can help pf safely overcome the withdrawals and also offer you ongoing support for long-term sobriety.

Detoxification Goes A Long Way, But It’s Worth For A Life

Breaking your long-term addiction habit, one can turn a healthy and sober turn in life, and become capable of achieving what they want. The Alcohol Detox Austin will not only help you quit substances, control urges, or overcome withdrawal, but also let you experience the freedom that comes with a healthy and sober mind.

So, if you are ready to pave your way to sober life, reach the rehab treatment facility today for help!