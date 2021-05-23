How Many Foreigners Are There in Korea? — A Look at the Numbers

The foreign population in Korea dipped below the 2,000,000 person mark in April for the first time in nearly four years according to the Korean Immigration Service.

1.99 million foreigners are currently residing in Korea, down from a high 2.52 million in December 2019, which was just before the onset of COVID-19.

Here are the top nationalities for foreigners in Korea:

Chinese — 865,087 Vietnamese — 209,772 Thai — 176,467 Americans — 145,465 Uzbek — 64,556 Russian — 49,069 Philippines — 48,469 Mongolian — 40,925 Nepalese — 37,367 Indonesian — 35,360 Cossak — 30,033 Japanese — 27,280 Myanmarese — 25,154 Canadian — 21,767

By age, people in their 30s accounted for the highest percentage with 27.8%, followed by 20s at 21.2% and 40s at 16.7%.