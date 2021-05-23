Lifestyle

How Many Foreigners Are There in Korea? — A Look at the Numbers

Haps Staff

The foreign population in Korea dipped below the 2,000,000 person mark in April for the first time in nearly four years according to the Korean Immigration Service.

1.99 million foreigners are currently residing in Korea, down from a high 2.52 million in December 2019, which was just before the onset of COVID-19.

Here are the top nationalities for foreigners in Korea:

  1. Chinese — 865,087
  2. Vietnamese — 209,772
  3. Thai — 176,467
  4. Americans — 145,465
  5. Uzbek — 64,556
  6. Russian — 49,069
  7. Philippines — 48,469
  8. Mongolian — 40,925
  9. Nepalese — 37,367
  10. Indonesian — 35,360
  11. Cossak — 30,033
  12. Japanese — 27,280
  13. Myanmarese — 25,154
  14. Canadian — 21,767

By age, people in their 30s accounted for the highest percentage with 27.8%, followed by 20s at 21.2% and 40s at 16.7%.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
21 ° C
21 °
18.1 °
76 %
3.7kmh
100 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 