How Often Do Korean’s Dine Out?

A recent survey conducted by the Livestock Product Quality Evaluation Institute revealed that Korean consumers dine out an average of eight times a month, with meat being part of five of these occasions.

The Korea Livestock Research Institute further analyzed responses in the ‘Livestock Product Dining Out Consumption Diary,’ examining the frequency of eating out, preferred meat, and types of dishes consumed.

The survey, conducted from August to November on 500 participants, highlighted seasonal variations in dining-out habits.

August, the summer season, recorded the highest average of 10 times, indicating a preference for purchasing food externally during hotter weather. October registered 9.2 times, September 8.5 times, and November 7.6 times. Men, on average, dined out about once more than women.

The cost of dining out per household in August varied, with a one-person household spending 360,242 won, a two-person household 373,771 won, a three-person household 486,971 won, a four-person household 490,970 won, and a household of five or more spending 599,107 won.

Regarding the consumption of livestock products, the frequency was 6.5 times in August, 5.3 times in September, 5.2 times in October, and 4.7 times in November.

Chicken and domestic pork were the most popular, followed by imported pork. The preferred cooking method varied, with frying being popular for chicken, while pork and beef were commonly consumed grilled.

LivestockPyeongwon provides consumers with monthly information on dining-out livestock products, accessible through the livestock distribution information website.