Dine & Drink

How Often Do Korean’s Dine Out?

By Haps Staff

A recent survey conducted by the Livestock Product Quality Evaluation Institute revealed that Korean consumers dine out an average of eight times a month, with meat being part of five of these occasions.

The Korea Livestock Research Institute further analyzed responses in the ‘Livestock Product Dining Out Consumption Diary,’ examining the frequency of eating out, preferred meat, and types of dishes consumed.

The survey, conducted from August to November on 500 participants, highlighted seasonal variations in dining-out habits.

August, the summer season, recorded the highest average of 10 times, indicating a preference for purchasing food externally during hotter weather. October registered 9.2 times, September 8.5 times, and November 7.6 times. Men, on average, dined out about once more than women.

The cost of dining out per household in August varied, with a one-person household spending 360,242 won, a two-person household 373,771 won, a three-person household 486,971 won, a four-person household 490,970 won, and a household of five or more spending 599,107 won.

Regarding the consumption of livestock products, the frequency was 6.5 times in August, 5.3 times in September, 5.2 times in October, and 4.7 times in November.

Chicken and domestic pork were the most popular, followed by imported pork. The preferred cooking method varied, with frying being popular for chicken, while pork and beef were commonly consumed grilled.

LivestockPyeongwon provides consumers with monthly information on dining-out livestock products, accessible through the livestock distribution information website.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Wine Consumption Drops in Korea

Eat Like a Local: Oyster Soup, a Korean Winter Delicacy – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

The Restaurants and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan Present a “Christmas Special Menu”

From Price, Taste, Service, and Community Service, These Four Places Were Chosen as “2023 Excellent Good Price Restaurants”

The Latest

Art Marketplace “Urban Break X” Takes Over BEXCO This Weekend

36th Polar Bear Festival Takes Over Haeundae Beach this Weekend

Busan’s Tourist Brand “”Play. Work. Live. Busan” Wins Prestigious Award

You Can Take the KTX train from Yangsan Mulgeum Station to Seoul From December 29

64% of Busan Citizens Oppose Twice a Month Supermarket Closings

Busan Ranks Low in “Happiness” Ranking

Busan
moderate rain
12.4 ° C
12.4 °
12.4 °
85 %
5.1kmh
100 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 