How Safe is the Sand and Water at Busan’s Beaches This Year?

The Health and Environment Research Institute of Busan has conducted thorough inspections of the water quality and sand fitness of seven popular beaches in the Busan area. The results confirm that all inspected beaches meet the environmental standards set for safe public use and management.

The water quality examination focused on two main indicator bacteria: enterococci and E. coli. Enterococci levels must be below 100 MPN/100mL, and E. coli levels below 500 MPN/100mL to meet the standards. The sand fitness inspection included checks for harmful heavy metals such as cadmium, arsenic, lead, and mercury, among others.

Results showed that all seven beaches, including Haeundae, Songjeong, Dadaepo, Songdo, Gwangalli, Ilgwang, and Imrang, had water quality well within the safety limits. Enterococci levels ranged from 0 to 73 MPN/100mL, and E. coli levels were between 0 and 109 MPN/100mL. These findings confirm that the water is safe for swimming and other recreational activities.

In the sand inspections, cadmium levels ranged from 0.81 to 2.83 mg/kg, arsenic from 5.78 to 9.11 mg/kg, and lead from 11.1 to 23.5 mg/kg, all within acceptable limits. No detectable levels of mercury or chromium were found at any of the beaches.

These findings have been promptly shared with relevant city and district offices and are also available on the Health and Environment Research Institute’s website and the Marine Environment Information Portal for public access.

Despite the positive results, the institute advises caution during periods of frequent rainfall. Rain can cause pollutants to flow into the sea, temporarily worsening water quality. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid swimming immediately after rainfall to ensure safety.

Regular monitoring and inspections will continue throughout the summer to ensure ongoing safety and enjoyment for all beachgoers in the Busan area.

