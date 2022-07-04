How Safe is the Sand and Water at Busan’s Beaches?

The Busan Health and Environment Research Institute surveyed the water quality and sand of five beaches in Busan (Dadaepo, Songdo, Gwangalli, Ilgwang, and Imrang) that opened on the 1st, and as a result, the environmental standards of the Beach Use and Management Act were all satisfied.

In the bathing water quality survey, they investigated whether enterococci (100 MPN/100 mL water quality) and E. coli (500 MPN/100 mL water quality standards), which are indicators of water-borne diseases.

As a result of the investigation (median value), it was found that enterococci 0~78MPN/100mL and Escherichia coli 0~400MPN/100mL were suitable for water quality standards.

In particular, Gwangalli Beach showed very low results with 0MPN/100mL for enterococci and 0MPN/100mL for E. coli.

In the sand survey, the detection of five items including cadmium, arsenic, lead, mercury, and hexavalent chromium (based on sand 4mg/kg, 25mg/kg, 200mg/kg, 4mg/kg, 5mg/kg), which are harmful heavy metals.

As a result of the investigation, all five beaches were found to be 0.36 to 1.06 mg/kg of cadmium, 3.37 to 6.08 mg/kg of arsenic, and 6.3 to 9.9 mg/kg of lead, showing lower concentrations compared to the environmental safety management standards for white-sand beaches. In addition, both mercury and hexavalent chromium were not detected.

Following this survey, the research institute plans to conduct water quality surveys at all seven beaches in Busan, including Haeundae and Songjeong, at least once every two weeks during the opening period from July to August.

The results of the investigation are provided promptly to the city and the district/gun offices having jurisdiction over it, and can also be found in the Busan Health and Environment Information Disclosure System.

Ahn Byung-sun, head of the Busan Health and Environment Research Institute, said, “As the rainy season begins, land pollutants may flow into the land due to rain, which may temporarily deteriorate the water quality.

As a result of investigating the water quality and sand of Haeundae and Songjeong Beach, which opened on June 2, the researcher announced that they also both met the environmental standards.