10 Ways to Beat the Summer Heat

Haps Staff

Summer has been long and hot again this year, with temperatures rising and heatwave warnings and tropical nights occurring for a week and tropical nights.

Here are 10 simple tips to cool you down even if it is just for a few moments.

1. Spray yourself down – Cooling yourself down with some cold water helps you regulate your body’s temperature. Start with your wrists, which quickly cools down the blood flowing through your veins.

2. Dress appropriately – Wearing loose, light colored fabrics will help you the sweat evaporate quicker than tight fitting darker clothes.

3. Drink water often – Of course this seems like a no-brainer, but many don’t follow this simple tip and become easily dehydrated.

4. Turn off your appliances – Turn off your computers and other appliances that aren’t in use that create extra heat.

5. Grab some bingsoo – Cool off at one of the city’s cafes with a Korean bingsoo, or if that’s not your thing, grab some ice cream and enjoy.

6. Hit the grocery stores – Talk a walk around the grocery stores around the city and enjoy the cool air conditioning, or better yet, the freezer sections.

7. Exercise early or late – There’s no reason not to get your daily exercise in if you go outdoors, but do it early in the morning or late at night if possible.

8. Keep your feet cold – Similar to the Korean ondol theory, keeping your feet cold by putting your feet in some cold water will cool down your body’s temperature.

9. Make use of some rice – Put some rice in a sock, tie it up and stick it in the freezer for an hour before you sleep. The compress will last about 30 or so minutes, but having it next to you will be cool enough to let you fall asleep easier.

10. Make yourself an ice pack – Have a hot water bottle handy? Fill it with water and freeze it to make yourself an instant ice pack.

Whatever you try to beat the heat, good luck!

