The “HAVE A NICE TRIP” 2024 music festival is taking place July 27-28 at Ilsan KINTEX Exhibition Hall 2.

Offering a diverse selection of musical talents, the festival is taking place indoors in order to avoid the hot, summer heat.

First lineup (More artist lineup will be announced later)

July 27 (Sat) Alec Benjamin Kenya Grace KISS OF LIFE Peach Pit