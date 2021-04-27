How to Buy Tickets for “Wicked” in Busan

Tickets for the Korean production of the popular musical “Wicked” at Busan Dream Theatre are on sale.

The play is scheduled to run from May 20 to June 27.

Ok Joo-hyun and Jeong Seon-ah, members of the Korean premiere performance, were named to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda once again.

In addition, Son Seung-yeon and Na Ha-na will also play the roles as well during some of the performances.

Ticket prices:

VIP 150,000 Won

150,000 R 130,000 Won

130,000 S 100,000 Won

100,000 A 80,000 Won

80,000 B 60,000 Won

Tickets can be purchased on Interpark.