How to Check Out Peru’s BAP Union This Week

Peru’s BAP Union is in town this week to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Peru and Korea and marks a pivotal moment in the ship’s inaugural global circumnavigation voyage, spanning ten months.

Since its departure in June, the vessel has been carrying 250 sailors and is now making its fourth stop as prior to this visit, it had visited Tahiti, Guam, and Tokyo.

This marks a historic occasion for the country’s Navy as it embarks on its first voyage of this magnitude in 167 years.

The ship serves as a Peruvian itinerant Embassy during its voyage, fostering friendships and cooperation in each port of call, especially with partner countries and friends of Peru.

An opening press conference event was held early yesterday morning at the International Cruise Terminal in Yeongdo-gu with Peru Ambassador H.E. Paul Duclos Parodi and Captain José Luis Arce Corzo ahead of the public opening at 11 a.m.

“It is no coincidence that we are here. We are here because it is in the interest of the Peru Navy to come closer to the Korean Navy and also we are here as an itinerant afloat Embassy to foster the relations between the Korean people and our people through our crew,” the Captain said.

As part of the public engagement aspect of the visit, the vessel will welcome visitors to explore its facilities, indulge in Peruvian product tastings, and delve into the captivating exhibitions within the onboard “Casa Perú” traveling museum.

Entrance to the BAP Union is free, subject to vessel capacity and it opens its doors to all who wish to be part of this unique cultural and diplomatic exchange.

The ship will stay in Busan until the 14th when it departs for Shanghai.

Event Information

Location: Busan International Cruise Terminal, Yeongdo-gu

Remaining Public Visiting Hours to BAP Union

Monday, September 11, 2023

11:00 – 17:30 Public visit to the Training Ship

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

11:00 – 13:00 Public visit to the Training Ship

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

11:00 – 17:30 Public visit to the Training Ship