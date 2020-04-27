How to Check Out Seoul’s Famous Tourist Attractions Online

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the tourist industry worldwide, the city of Seoul has some excellent videos to help you plan your future trip to the nation’s capital.

Seoul Tourism Online Broadcasting – ‘VisitSeoul TV’ in every corner of Seoul through colorful videos

In addition to dramas and movies, there are also channels where you can visit all of Seoul’s attractions.

The YouTube channel ‘VisitSeoul TV‘ launched in April of last year by the Seoul Tourism Foundation and features over 800 videos of every aspect of the city.

From the introduction of famous spots in Seoul to various festivals, videos are produced by creators from home and abroad, with some also featuring Hallyu stars such as BTS.

There are also a variety of high-quality videos that show beautiful scenes from the city of Seoul, with its stunning day and night views using VR360′ and drone footage.

The popular YouTube channel has around 247,000 subscribers.