How to Enjoy BIFF Without Trying to Do Everything

One of the easiest mistakes to make at the Busan International Film Festival is trying to fit too much into one day.

A movie at the Busan Cinema Center, an outdoor event, lunch in Haeundae, a trip to Nampo-dong and another screening at night might look reasonable when you see it on a schedule. In reality, BIFF is much more enjoyable when you leave some empty space.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival runs from October 6 to 15, with screenings, talks and public events taking place across several areas of the city. If you’re visiting Busan specifically for BIFF, a little planning can save you a lot of unnecessary rushing.

Make Centum City Your Starting Point

For most visitors, the Busan Cinema Center should be home base.

This is where you’ll find much of the festival activity, and it’s worth spending some time here even when you don’t have a movie ticket. During the opening part of BIFF, there are outdoor appearances, talks and other events that give the area its festival atmosphere.

Rather than filling every hour with screenings, choose one or two films you really want to see and build your day around them.

That leaves time to eat, explore the area and stop when something interesting is happening outside.

Don’t Ignore What Happens Outside the Theater

Some of the most memorable BIFF moments don’t require a movie ticket.

Actors and directors regularly appear for public events, and simply spending time around the Cinema Center during the busiest days can be part of the experience.

This is particularly true during the first few days, when many of the festival’s invited guests are in Busan.

If you’re mainly interested in seeing celebrities, talks and the bigger public events, you’ll probably get more out of BIFF by spending fewer hours inside a theater.

Give Nampo-dong Its Own Day

If you’re attending Community BIFF, don’t try to squeeze Nampo-dong between two screenings in Centum City.

Make it a separate outing.

BIFF Square is where the festival began, and the neighborhood still feels completely different from the modern Cinema Center area. Community BIFF runs from October 8 to 11 with outdoor screenings, stage greetings and activities around BIFF Square.

While you’re there, walk through the nearby streets, grab some ssiat hotteok, visit Gukje Market and spend some time around Jagalchi.

It turns BIFF into a Busan day rather than simply another day at the movies.

Leave One Evening Open

This might be the best advice for anyone coming from outside Busan.

Don’t schedule every night.

Have dinner in Haeundae, walk along the beach, stop somewhere for a drink or head back toward the Cinema Center and see what’s happening.

October is one of the nicest times of the year to be in Busan, and spending your entire visit inside dark theaters would be missing half the reason BIFF is such a good festival to attend.

And If You Really Just Want to Watch Movies…

Then forget most of this.

Pick the films you want, buy your tickets and spend your days going from one screening to another.

The later days of BIFF can be particularly good for this. Some of the opening excitement has passed, the festival feels a little less frantic, and you can concentrate more on the movies themselves.

There is no need to “complete” BIFF.

For a first-time visitor, two good movies, one festival event, a few great Busan meals and enough free time to actually enjoy the city can make for a much better BIFF experience than trying to see everything.