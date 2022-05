How to Find 2022 Water Sports Programs in Busan

The city of Busan has started operating marine leisure sports experiential programs at its major beaches and rivers beginning in April 2022. Regional specialized water sports programs aim to promote water sports and water-friendly culture to the public.

Project period: April – November 2022

Venue: 7 beaches and rivers in Busan

Seo-gu (Songdo Beach), Buk-gu (Hwamyeong Water Leports Center), Haeundae-gu (Busan Yachting Center, Songjeong Beach), Saha-gu (Dadaepo Beach), Gangseo-gu (West Nakdong River Canoe Arena), Suyeong-gu (Gwangalli Beach, Suyeonggang River), Sasang-gu (Samnak Water Leports Center)

Free water sports experiential programs

Call the relevant organization of each program to apply.

2022 Marine Sports Program in Busan

Songdo Marine Academy in Seo-gu

Period: May to September

Venue: Songdo Beach

Program: Snorkeling, kayaking, motorboating

Organization: Sea Explorers of Korea Busan Council (051-717-2883)

Busan Yacht School in Buk-gu

Period: June to September

Venue: Hwamyeong Water Leports Center

Program: Motorboating, rafting, wakeboarding, water skiing

Organization: Hwamyeong Water Leports Center (010-5387-1344)

Busan Yacht school in Haeundae-gu

Period: April to November

Venue: Busan Yachting Center

Program: Yachting

Organization: Busan Yacht Association (051-747-1768)

Songjeong Surfing Academy in Haeundae-gu

Period: June, September

Venue: Songjeong Beach

Program: Surfing

Organization: Haeundae-gu Sports Council (051-704-5010)

Marine Leisure Sports Program in Saha-gu

Period: June to September

Venue: Dadaepo Beach

Program: Kite-boarding, stand up paddleboarding (SUP)

Organization: Korea Kite Boarding Association (070-7752-8683)

Busan Rowing School in Gangseo-gu

Period: May to October

Venue: West Nakdong River Rowing Arena

Program: Rowing, indoor rowing

Organization: Busan Rowing Association (010-2580-1157)

Busan Canoe Academy in Gangseo-gu

Period: May to October

Venue: West Nakdong River Canoe Arena

Program: Canoeing, kayaking

Organization: Busan Canoe Federation (010-4851-1554)

Gwangalli SUP Class in Suyeong-gu

Period: May to October

Venue: Gwangalli Beach

Program: SUP, survival swimming

Organization: Suyeong-gu Surfing Association (051-622-0027)

Suyeonggang River Kayaking, Dragonboat Class in Suyeong-gu

Period: June to August

Venue: Suyeonggang River

Program: Kayaking, dragon boating

Organization: Sea Explorers of Korea Busan Council (051-743-5589)

Saetgang Kayak tour in Sasang-gu

Period: May to October

Venue: Samnak Water Leports Center (Saetgang) in Samnak Ecological Park

Program: Saetgang tour, kayaking

Organization: Sea Explorers of Korea Busan Council (070-4140-0006)