How to Find Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Anywhere in Korea

Are you looking for a free Wi-Fi hotspot in South Korea?

While many cafes, restaurants, and retail establishments offer free service, there are many different ways to access free Wi-Fi in the country no matter where you are.

For those looking for free Wi-Fi service anywhere in Korea, you can click here and locate a hotspot near you.

Public Wi-Fi is a free Wi-Fi service provided by Government, local government, and telecommunication companies.

The city of Busan has also been implementing free public Wi-Fi hotspots around the city as part of its “Free Wi-Fi Busan” project.

A total of 4,228 free public Wi-Fi hotspots have been implemented in Busan, including local bus stops, traditional markets, tourism attractions, public buildings, and welfare facilities.

It aims to reduce the mobile data usage of Busan residents, solve the digital divide and act as tourism infrastructure.