How to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Korea

Busan has launched a comprehensive vaccination drive, providing free COVID-19 vaccines to all residents above 6 months old.

Priority is given to seniors aged 65 and above, individuals with compromised immune systems or chronic health conditions, and those in high-risk settings.

Eligibility for foreign nationals with a registered ID number; appointments can be made online or through the KDCA call center at 1339.

Foreign nationals without a registration number can obtain a temporary one by visiting the local health center with their passport.

Short-term visitors in Korea for less than 90 days are not eligible for vaccination.

The city is currently administering the Moderna COVID-19 XBB 1.5 mRNA vaccine, with plans to introduce the Pfizer vaccine in December.

Individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine are advised to wait for the release of the new Pfizer vaccine, as cross-vaccination is not recommended for children under 4.

A 90-day waiting period is required for those receiving their second dose.

For inquiries or concerns about the vaccination process, it is recommended to consult a medical professional.

Access the government’s dedicated COVID-19 portal for appointment bookings and to find the nearest vaccination center.

The free vaccination program will run until March 31, 2024.

For more information, you can check out ncv.kdca.go.kr