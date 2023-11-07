How to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Korea

Busan has launched a comprehensive vaccination drive, providing free COVID-19 vaccines to all residents above 6 months old.
Priority is given to seniors aged 65 and above, individuals with compromised immune systems or chronic health conditions, and those in high-risk settings.
- Eligibility for foreign nationals with a registered ID number; appointments can be made online or through the KDCA call center at 1339.
- Foreign nationals without a registration number can obtain a temporary one by visiting the local health center with their passport.
- Short-term visitors in Korea for less than 90 days are not eligible for vaccination.
- The city is currently administering the Moderna COVID-19 XBB 1.5 mRNA vaccine, with plans to introduce the Pfizer vaccine in December.
- Individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine are advised to wait for the release of the new Pfizer vaccine, as cross-vaccination is not recommended for children under 4.
- A 90-day waiting period is required for those receiving their second dose.
- For inquiries or concerns about the vaccination process, it is recommended to consult a medical professional.
- Access the government’s dedicated COVID-19 portal for appointment bookings and to find the nearest vaccination center.
- The free vaccination program will run until March 31, 2024.
For more information, you can check out ncv.kdca.go.kr