LifestyleHealth, Fitness & Beauty

How to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Korea

By Haps Staff

Busan has launched a comprehensive vaccination drive, providing free COVID-19 vaccines to all residents above 6 months old.

Priority is given to seniors aged 65 and above, individuals with compromised immune systems or chronic health conditions, and those in high-risk settings.

  • Eligibility for foreign nationals with a registered ID number; appointments can be made online or through the KDCA call center at 1339.
  • Foreign nationals without a registration number can obtain a temporary one by visiting the local health center with their passport.
  • Short-term visitors in Korea for less than 90 days are not eligible for vaccination.
  • The city is currently administering the Moderna COVID-19 XBB 1.5 mRNA vaccine, with plans to introduce the Pfizer vaccine in December.
  • Individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine are advised to wait for the release of the new Pfizer vaccine, as cross-vaccination is not recommended for children under 4.
  • A 90-day waiting period is required for those receiving their second dose.
  • For inquiries or concerns about the vaccination process, it is recommended to consult a medical professional.
  • Access the government’s dedicated COVID-19 portal for appointment bookings and to find the nearest vaccination center.
  • The free vaccination program will run until March 31, 2024.

For more information, you can check out ncv.kdca.go.kr

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Ananti Cove Introduces Winter Swimming Delights with Private Heated Pools in Terrace Pool House

ECCK-Haps-NBA Hosting November Informal Networking Night November 24th

First South Korean Hiking Guide for English Speakers Published by Former Expat

Lotte’s L7 Lifestyle Hotel in Haeundae Beach Area to Open Next Year

12 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

What are the Most Popular Baby Names in Korea in 2023?

The Latest

Amphibious Tour Bus Launch May Be Getting Near

Get Your Chili Ready at the 11th Annual HQ Chili Cook-off

ED: Gimhae Chooses a New Slogan, And It’s Really Bad

International Destinations: Santa’s Secret Spots: Bucket-List Festive Destinations From Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Exploring the 2023 Sea Art Festival in Busan: Intersections of Sea, Women, and Humanity

Canadian Film Festival

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 