How to Get a Free XBB.1.5 COVID-19 Shot in Busan

The city of Busan will provide free COVID-19 vaccine ‘XBB.1.5’ developed by the American pharmaceutical company Novavax to all citizens aged 12 and above until March next year.

The Novavax vaccine is a vaccine made with the same technology as hepatitis B or flu vaccine production methods and is completed in just one time regardless of vaccination history or vaccine type.

The vaccines can be received at any of the 320 contracted medical institutions in Busan. by making appointments through the COVID-19 vaccination website ncv.kdca.go.kr or by inquiring and visiting a nearby contracted medical institution on the same day.