How to Get a Job and Teach English in South Korea

Teaching abroad. Sounds like a dream job, doesn’t it? The opportunity to get paid while traveling, the chance to maybe acquire a foreign language at the same time, all by using the medium of the English language to teach others. Sometimes it is said that if something seems too good to be true, then it probably is, but it should also be borne into consideration that there is an exception to every rule, and Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL to those in the know) proves to be just that case.

So once it has become clear that the pathway to becoming a TEFL teacher is the right one to take, the next step is to do something about it! Luckily, the internet is full of exciting and interesting vacancies for precisely this field, so the next step is to do the research and discover which position is just right. Fortunately, help is at hand right here, in the form of some easy-to-follow guidance, that ought to set anyone up nicely for a future in the TEFL sphere.

In fact, South Korea is a real up and comer in the TEFL world, offering a range of fantastic job positions that are ready to be filled almost immediately, and a range of perks to motivate a wannabe TEFL pro to click on that link and go for it! Below are some of the reasons that South Korea is really the place to be for TEFL teaching, today and tomorrow!

Decide on an age group

For some people, teaching kids is simply a dream come true. Seeing the faces of little ones light up as they grasp a new piece of vocabulary or challenging grammar points can honestly be exhilarating. There is so much to be said for achieving real and meaningful progression, especially as children do seem to learn so much more quickly and deeply than their adult counterparts. Therefore, it absolutely makes sense to want to take on the challenge of embedding this essential knowledge at the earliest possible moment. Plus, their energy and enthusiasm are always infectious, in a good way, and can transmit an overall feeling of both well-being and real accomplishment at a job well done at the end of the day.

However, educating youngsters is just not for everyone, and there are others who prefer to focus on the more experienced learner outcome. Working with students who already know their own individual learning technique is refreshing and could save a lot of misunderstanding. In addition, adult learners do tend to have more internal drive, especially at a university level, where grades in English are often a prerequisite to advancing in a particular field of study.

Luckily, South Korea offers chances to capture a teaching experience at either end of the spectrum, with jobs in the major cities and small towns, for both young and old learners alike.

Define one’s own interests

When potential teachers are brushing up on their resumes (or CVs as they are more commonly known in the UK), one aspect that is frequently overlooked yet is pivotal to the success of an application is to zone in on extracurricular interests. These are things that an individual does in their own time to add value to their own portfolio and show side skills that are not always easily apparent from the day job.

For instance, playing in a sports team amply illustrates such attributes as perseverance, patience, and teamwork, as well as the requisite stamina to be able to partake in training sessions and real matches. By contrast, playing a musical instrument is a fantastic way to demonstrate the result of long hours of practice, aligned with a passion for performing either rehearsed pieces or improvised songs of their own.

In any case, South Korea offers a great range of chances to simultaneously enhance those skills and abilities, as well partake in a splendid array of cultural events that could provide inspiration for further development in the chosen field. By way of illustration, the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra has shown throughout the year that could pique the interest of many classical music enthusiasts, and that is just one example of the plethora of attractions that could catch the eye of a TEFL tutor in their spare time.

Show the value of your own study

A really simple way to show an interest in going to another country and really diving deeply into the finer nuances of that nation’s identity and history is to combine the teaching of TEFL with a study course of one’s own, in other words, to show that you are willing to be a student as well as a teacher. A word of caution, however: it can be possible to burn the candle at both ends, by overcommitting to both teaching and studying straight away, so any budding TEFL maestro should take it slow, to begin with.

First of all, take some time to speak with other people who have already studied courses there, and find out their honest and genuine emotional reactions to the course. Was it something that they particularly enjoyed, and was it worth their time? By doing that, the wannabe TEFL expert will have a much more authentic perspective on how to proceed.

Secondly, have a conversation with students whom you will be teaching, as they may have some local insights that could save both time and money. This is also a chance to bond a touch more closely with the learners, showing them a willingness and ability to practice what is being preached in the classroom.

Finally, this should also make any TEFL educator realize and appreciate what pupils are looking for from an educator. If deciding to enroll in a course is the way forward, and the teacher there is notorious for talking too much, taking that lesson back into one’s own teaching is essential, and being sure to avoid the same error is imperative.

Overall, these simple tips ought to bring the chance to make your dream of teaching in South Korea a reality in no time at all!