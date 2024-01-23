How to Get Assistance for Foreigners at the Gyeongnam Foreign Resident Support Center

Gyeongnam Province is committed to supporting its 128,000 foreign residents, the fifth-largest population in the country, through comprehensive services provided by the Gyeongnam Foreign Resident Support Center.

Aimed at promoting stable settlement and integration, the center operates seven days a week and offers various consultations, Korean language education, and free medical treatment.

With projects categorized into counseling, education, culture and sports, and welfare, the province addresses issues such as legal assistance, workplace conflicts, language barriers, and healthcare accessibility.

The initiatives include Korean language education, cultural events, and welfare projects, reflecting a commitment to fostering harmony, capacity building, and a healthy, safe living environment for foreign residents.

There are 8 counselors working there, including foreign counselors from 6 countries including Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Mongolia, Cambodia, and Nepal.

Gyeongnam Foreign Resident Support Center

Center location and contact information: 30 Sahwa-ro 18beon – gil, Uichang-gu, Changwon -si (Palyong-dong )

Telephone: 055-237-8779

Center operating hours: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (closed on public holidays)