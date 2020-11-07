How to Get Into University in the US from South Korea

If you have dreamed about attending college or university in the United States, getting your application done and approved is a lengthy process, with several key milestones along the way. However, that should not deter you if you are determined enough to succeed.

South Korea has a proud history of having many students accepted to study at a US university. Therefore, after putting in the hard work, there is no reason that you cannot also become one. Here is what potential applicants need to know.

Visas

As a foreigner, you need to apply for a student visa for your stay in America. There are three types, but an F1 visa for academic studies is needed as a university student. The visa confines you to studying at a specific university, the one you gained entrance to, and you must inform Immigration Services before switching to another school.

During your visa application, you will attend an interview and prove that you have enough money to support yourself. This would include any funding assistance you have been allocated. Unless granted an exception, your visa expires 60 days after completing your degree. Ensure you understand the rules and requirements to avoid getting into trouble over your visa while studying.

An important thing to mention even before we move deep into the article is that after a long arduous to successfully secure an admission in a US university, do not stop there. Study hard to get into a degree program or secure grants for free education.

Funding assistance

If you intend to seek assistance to fund your studies, be prepared for fierce competition. While there is financial help for students at US universities, it is limited, and demand is high. There are three types of funding you could obtain.

The first is a merit-based scholarship, which hinges on your scholastic performance. Strive to exceed minimum requirements by far to have your application considered. Second is Financial Aid, which is needs-based and requires you to demonstrate that neither you nor your family can afford the cost of tuition, accommodation, books, and other expenses.

The third is scholarships designated for certain persons, based on criteria such as country of origin, faith, or gender, among others. Look for such funding opportunities that apply to you.

When applying for Financial Aid, a thorough means test is conducted to assess how much economic assistance you need. It is rare to get sufficient Financial Aid to cover all your studying expenses. Use the Education USA financial aid search to assist you in finding all funding options open to you.

Applications and admissions

The downfall of many students, foreign and domestic, who apply to a US university is a lack of punctuality. Since there are extra steps you need to follow as a student from South Korea, you should get started early. Begin with the English proficiency examination that is compulsory for all foreign applicants.

Examples are the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) for prospective undergraduate students. However, there are alternatives, including the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).

Research these exams and ensure you know what to expect. To complete this part of your application, take the test about a year before you intend to start studying. Use study organization apps to facilitate your preparations.

Since securing a place at a US university can be challenging due to overwhelming demand, make an early application to your first-choice school. The closing date should be in October, about ten months before the course commences. Make only one such application because, if accepted, you are compelled to attend there.

Apply to other universities by January, about seven months before the course begins. Attach all required documentation to your application, as one missing document could lead to its rejection. Ensure you are on time by checking university websites.

Conclusion

There is no quibble about how a US university qualification can open doors for a graduate. Therefore, thousands of students apply to study in America. Success requires hard work and dedication. Set your goal and spend every day working toward achieving it. Remember that each accomplishment gets you another step closer to realizing your dream. With the right attitude and determined personality, you will secure your place and get your studies underway.