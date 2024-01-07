How to Get SRT Tickets This Lunar New Year’s Holiday

The SRT has confirmed the ticket reservation schedule for the Lunar New Year holiday, set to take place from the 15th to the 18th of this month.

During these days, all SRT trains operating from February 8th to 12th will be available for reservation.

Priority reservations for customers with transportation disabilities will be open on the 15th and 16th, accessible through non-face-to-face methods or phone.

Recognizing the challenge faced by transportation-vulnerable individuals with limited online access, SR has extended the reservation period for these groups.

On the 17th and 18th, the general public can make reservations from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The reservation date for the Gyeongbu, Gyeongjeon, and Donghae lines is the 17th, and the reservation date for the Honam and Jeolla lines is the 18th.

The dedicated website for Lunar New Year holiday ticket reservations will be accessible from 2 p.m. on the 12th, requiring advance membership registration.

Payment for reserved tickets must be completed by midnight on the 21st for online reservations and by the 24th for phone reservations.

Any unpaid tickets will be automatically canceled.

Unsold seats during the reservation period can be purchased through various methods, including face-to-face or non-face-to-face options, starting from 3 p.m. on the 18th.