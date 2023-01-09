How to Get Started With Cryptocurrency?

When planning crypto investments, it is crucial to learn how the market works and pick a worthy crypto to buy. Experienced traders suggest diversifying your investment portfolio and adding large and low-cap crypto assets to it.

Large-cap coins are those with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. Middle capitalization is ranging between $2 and $10 billion. Low-cap assets are those with a cap of up to $2 billion.

Why is it worth investing in mid-cap coins? The fact is that they are not that stable compared with large-cap assets, which means they have room for growth during the next market upward trend. So their value may multiply many times, so they are a good investment option. One such mid-cap asset is LINK.

Let’s discuss this coin and how to buy it.

LINK Invest: Why It Worth It?

Chainlink is a crypto platform with valuable technology that allows businesses from the real sector to connect to the most popular blockchains, such as Ethereum and Solana. LINK crypto plays a vital role on the platform. It is traded on all popular crypto exchanges. As of mid-December 2022, the Chain LINK price is $5.98, with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

We dare say that this coin is worth investing in because it has valuable technology at the core and has all the chances to reach the moon during the next crypto bull trend.

How to Start With Cryptocurrency?

Suppose you are a beginner trader and have not got any assets in your wallet yet. In that case, you can start with cryptocurrency using your bank card and one of the large and reliable exchanges, for example, WhiteBIT. Follow these simple steps:

Register an account and verify it

Enter your profile and pick the payment method (fiat)

Attach your bank card

Deposit cash

Find the crypto converter and pick your currency and LINK

Pay the fee (0.10%).

In a couple of minutes, LINK coins will be accrued to your account, and next, you may trade LINK using trading strategies.