How to Get Train Tickets This Chuseok Holiday

Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) has announced its plans to kickstart ticket pre-orders for the Chuseok holiday period from August 29 to 31.

During these three days, ticket reservations for the Chuseok season will be exclusively conducted through non-face-to-face methods, including online platforms, personal computers, mobile devices, and phone reservations.

These bookings encompass KTX, ITX-Saemaeul, and Mugunghwa trains, which will be in operation for a week from September 27 to October 3.

To accommodate individuals who may not be proficient in utilizing the internet and smartphones, Korail has made special provisions.

On August 29, reservations will be open solely to those who are considered less tech-savvy, such as senior citizens aged 65 and above and individuals with disabilities registered under the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Act. These reservations will account for 10% of the total available seats.

Railroad members (Korail Membership) can secure their seats by accessing the ‘holiday ticket reservation website’ through their PCs or mobile devices. Meanwhile, non-members without internet access have the option to book tickets via phone by contacting the Railroad Customer Service Center at 1544-8545, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The reservation process will be split over two days. On August 30, passengers can reserve tickets for routes including Gyeongbu, Gyeongjeon, Donghae, Chungbuk, Jungbu Inland, and Gyeongbuk lines. Then, on August 31, tickets for routes such as Honam, Jeolla, Gangneung, Janghang, Jungang, Taebaek, Yeongdong (excluding certain stations), and Gyeongchun lines can be secured.

It’s important to note that tickets reserved either online or via phone during this advance booking window must be paid for between 3:00 p.m. on August 31 and midnight (24:00) on September 3.

Failure to do so will result in automatic cancellation, with the ticket potentially being assigned to a waiting list applicant.

Any remaining unsold seats will subsequently be made available for purchase through regular channels, both online and offline, including the Korail homepage, Korail Talk, and station counters, starting at 3:00 p.m. on August 31.