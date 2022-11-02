How to Manage Your Daily Finances in South Korea

No matter where you are in the world, you must have some sort of way to manage your daily finances. Whether that is creating an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of your spending or downloading budgeting apps. These are all part of being an adult.

If you are living in South Korea, we've got some tips on how you can manage your daily finances.

Be smart with public transport

We know that South Korea has one of the best public transport systems in the world. It’s efficient and relatively affordable. The problem comes in when you need to use the subway daily.

This could end up costing you a pretty penny and completely obliterating your daily budget. Let’s say a subway or bus ride is 1,200 won per trip, and your commute twice daily for work, and sometimes head to the store where needed. This can easily set you back 3000 won per day.

There are options where you can buy a commuter pass that gives you about 60 rides for 55,000 won. This works out much cheaper, and you can budget for it knowing you will only spend a particular amount of money for a set period. This way, your daily finances won’t be under pressure.

Shop at the end of the day

Some supermarkets in Korea offer discounts towards the end of the day. This will largely be for readymade meals prepared on the day or that morning. Think sandwiches, subs, burgers, etc. These are items that need to be sold and consumed by the end of the day.

What supermarkets do is sell these items at a discount. Here you can capitalize and buy yourself an entire meal for that evening and even for lunch the next day. If you are prone to getting lunch or dinner on the fly, this is a budget-friendly solution.

Get a cell phone plan

In some parts of the world, prepaid cell phones afford you the chance to pay as you go and not worry about a binding contract. In some instances, this is cheaper. However, when you sit down to check your data usage, as well as the amount of money you spent on calls, it can add up.

With cell phone plans, you get a fixed amount to pay monthly, and these often include data and call bundles. Then you can get a deal that suits your needs knowing you will only spend a certain amount of money per month and save overall.

Loyalty programs

Everyone loves a good loyalty program, and Koreans truly do loyalty point systems the best. The Korean loyalty programs market is growing and is expected to grow even further by 2026. Most stores have their own system, and it’s rare that you won’t be asked for your loyalty card.

In most cases, the sign-up is free, and if you are lucky, you get a sign-up bonus. Many stores also offer birthday or sign-up anniversary discounts or vouchers, which are cool and come in handy.

Then there’s the accumulation of points; for example, say you need 100 points for a 1,000 won voucher. Every time you buy something, you get one point for every 100 won spent. Once you accumulate the 100 points, you will receive your voucher. Many people rely on this and have said it has saved them thousands on their daily budgets.

Eat local

Not only is Korean cuisine fantastic, but it is also mostly cheaper than international food. Because the ingredients are often freshly made and produced, one would think it would be more expensive. But this is not the case.

Head to Korean restaurants when you feel like dining out. We also know that Koreans love eating out, so checking out what to eat and drink, especially relating to your budget, is a good idea.

Buying food or eating out?

People often spend a lot of their budget on food. Food can be quite expensive depending on what and where you buy. If you are looking to eat in, opt to buy your produce and food at local stores.

They tend to be much cheaper. International stores and brands are relatively more expensive and can set you back quite a bit. And if you eat out, just like we mentioned above, opt for local eateries.