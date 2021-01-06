How to Prepare For This Week’s Cold Weather

The Busan Regional Meteorological Office announced that the temperature in the morning of the 6th in the Busan area drops below -5℃, and the daytime temperature will also drop below freezing on the 7th and 8th.

According to this forecast, the whole of Busan will drop below -10℃ on the 8th and 9th, and due to this strong cold, there is a possibility that a cold wave advisory will be released until the weekend in the Bu, Ul, and Gyeong areas.

In particular, to overcome this cold wave, the city of Busan is planning to actively prevent damage from cold damage such as vulnerable groups and crops.

They plan to minimize damage to the vulnerable by providing thorough care services, such as the delivery of lunch boxes, safety phone calls, and night tour service for the elderly and the disabled living alone.

In addition, emergency beds are provided to homeless people on the street through self-help facilities.

Authorities also warn to be careful of black ice and to take care of pets in the cold weather.

For emergency reports such as freezing of water pipes, call 120, and in case of a power outage, call 123. In rural areas, emergency patrols and inspections are conducted through on-site guidance teams.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety provides emergency response guidelines to protect people from the cold wave.