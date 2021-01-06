Lifestyle

How to Prepare For This Week’s Cold Weather

Haps Staff

The Busan Regional Meteorological Office announced that the temperature in the morning of the 6th in the Busan area drops below -5℃, and the daytime temperature will also drop below freezing on the 7th and 8th.

According to this forecast, the whole of Busan will drop below -10℃ on the 8th and 9th, and due to this strong cold, there is a possibility that a cold wave advisory will be released until the weekend in the Bu, Ul, and Gyeong areas.

In particular, to overcome this cold wave, the city of Busan is planning to actively prevent damage from cold damage such as vulnerable groups and crops.

They plan to minimize damage to the vulnerable by providing thorough care services, such as the delivery of lunch boxes, safety phone calls, and night tour service for the elderly and the disabled living alone.

In addition, emergency beds are provided to homeless people on the street through self-help facilities.

Authorities also warn to be careful of black ice and to take care of pets in the cold weather.

For emergency reports such as freezing of water pipes, call 120, and in case of a power outage, call 123. In rural areas, emergency patrols and inspections are conducted through on-site guidance teams. 

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety provides emergency response guidelines to protect people from the cold wave.

Image: Ministry of the Interior and Safety

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Better Living

Busan Social Survey Results Released

BeFM News -
The city of Busan conducted a Busan Social Survey on 17,000 households residing in Busan in August and September of last year. 
Read more
Lifestyle

North Port Pedestrian Deck to Open This July

Haps Staff -
The site of the first phase of the North Port across from Busan Station is progressing towards completion with the pedestrian deck and some water-friendly activities expected to open in July this year.
Read more
KPop

Madame Tussauds Singapore Creates Travel Bubble with Korea

Haps Staff -
Madame Tussauds in Singapore is creating a brand new K-wave set, which is set to be launched in the 3rd week of January.
Read more
Lifestyle

Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2020

Haps Staff -
As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2020 with our most-read articles of the year.
Read more
Lifestyle

Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments in Busan

Haps Staff -
Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.
Read more
Lifestyle

City of Busan Releases Video Urging Residents to Stay Home This New Year’s Holidays

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released a special advertisement video for the special quarantine period during the year-end and New Year holidays.
Read more

The Latest

Safety Concerns Forces Drawbridge Events at Yeongdo Bridge to Decrease

Busan News Haps Staff -
Yeongdo Bridge will only open its drawbridge once a week, down from one a day, due to safety concerns.
Read more

Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Spots to Visit in Haman

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Haman-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has selected nine of the most outstanding attractions in the region to visit. 
Read more

Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.
Read more

How to Prepare For This Week’s Cold Weather

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Office announced that the temperature in the morning of the 6th in the Busan area drops below -5℃, and the daytime temperature will also drop below freezing on the 7th and 8th.
Read more

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The contemporary art exhibition "ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul" with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. 
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
-4 ° C
-4 °
-4 °
14 %
7.7kmh
40 %
Thu
-5 °
Fri
-2 °
Sat
-1 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 