Dine & Drink

How to Prevent Food Poisoning this Summer

Haps Staff

As the temperatures rise, the number of cases of food poisoning from either dining out or dining at home rises every summer in Korea.

Recently, two large cases of food poisoning at restaurants in Busan reiterated the need for safety when dining during the hot and humid summer season.

To prevent food poisoning, you should wash your hands with soap under running water for at least 30 seconds, reheat your leftovers properly, stay clear of raw poultry and cook pork thoroughly, use a separate knife and cutting board, sterilize cookware, and keep the storage temperature (refrigerated food below 5℃, frozen food –18℃.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
24.6 ° C
24.6 °
24.6 °
97 %
4kmh
100 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 