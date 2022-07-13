How to Prevent Food Poisoning this Summer

As the temperatures rise, the number of cases of food poisoning from either dining out or dining at home rises every summer in Korea.

Recently, two large cases of food poisoning at restaurants in Busan reiterated the need for safety when dining during the hot and humid summer season.

To prevent food poisoning, you should wash your hands with soap under running water for at least 30 seconds, reheat your leftovers properly, stay clear of raw poultry and cook pork thoroughly, use a separate knife and cutting board, sterilize cookware, and keep the storage temperature (refrigerated food below 5℃, frozen food –18℃.