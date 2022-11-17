How to Rent a Bicycle in Changwon

Changwon Special City announced that from the 17th, rental and return of Nubija public bicycles can also be done through a smartphone app.

Nubija, a public bicycle that has been providing convenience for citizens to move, can be rented and returned only at a kiosk or with a membership card, so it is not inferior to private personal mobility devices in terms of ease of use, such as in case of losing the card or forgetting the member ID.

The city promoted the development of the Nubija app to introduce the system that anyone can use easily and conveniently.

The new Nubija app allows you to rent and return a bicycle by recognizing the QR code, selecting the rental function of the app, and recognizing the QR code of the lock installed on the rear wheel of the bicycle to the camera.

Users can see in real-time how many bicycles are parked at nearby terminals, greatly improving user convenience.

About 1,000 Nubija are currently in operation as shared Nubija, which can be rented using the app.

In addition, in addition to the existing 285 Nubija terminals, public bicycle storage facilities installed at bus stops and government offices are used as general bicycles + Nubija terminals to strengthen the connection with public transportation and to develop new cities and large-scale housing complexes due to urban development.

By installing a new Nubija terminal, Nubizone, in areas where a new Nubija terminal needs to be installed, and securing a total of 1,000 terminals by the first half of next year, they innovatively improved accessibility so that citizens can ride Nubija right near their homes, anytime, anywhere.