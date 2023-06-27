How to Spend the Time Before Traveling to Korea

There are several different reasons why someone would want to travel to Korea, and there are a number of exciting things to do and try while you’re there. If you find yourself with a journey booked, you might not be able to take your mind off the trip’s possibilities. Before you can get there, though, you have to contend with the travel.

Depending on where you live, this could be a manageable flight, or it could take quite some time. You don’t want a long journey to put a damper on your trip, so figuring out how to spend this time could prove to be beneficial.

Brushing Up

This time is an opportunity. If Korea is a country that you’ve never been to before, there are likely a lot of things that you’re looking forward to experiencing for the first time, but there might also be things that you can learn now to make that process easier for you. This travel time likely won’t be enough time for you to learn the entire language, but you can learn some basic phrases to help you get around with the help of various language-learning apps.

Furthermore, getting a sense of the history of where you’re going and what you can expect in terms of differences in culture or law is always important when traveling. This means that when you land, you can do so with confidence and renewed excitement.

Enjoy Yourself

Not everyone is a fan of flying, but if that’s the form of travel that you find yourself with at this time, there’s no reason that it has to be a drag. Even if the journey is multiple hours long, there are multiple activities that you can deploy during this time for it to be enjoyable. Reading is an easy one to recommend, as it can take up a good amount of your time and focus you on something with a lot of longevity, but it might not amply distract you from your surroundings if you’re excessively bored or anxious.

Rest Up

Jet lag is something that a lot of people struggle with when traveling long distances, and for some people, it can impact the quality of their journey once they actually arrive. If you struggle with sleeping anyway, it can be difficult to reconcile with the advice of ‘just go to sleep’ on the plane, but it might be about creating the right environment.

This might mean herbal sleeping supplements, face masks, ear plugs, neck pillows, soothing music or podcasts, or whatever else helps you. Once you arrive, if you find that you’re struggling with jet lag, brush up on what might help, and try your best to get back into the rhythm that’s local to your destination.