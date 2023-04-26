How to Survive in Korea as an International Student

Studying in Korea as a foreigner isn’t a piece of cake. This country is known for its rather unique lifestyle and culture that you will have to adjust to. At the same time, as a student, you will have to keep your grades high and try to make the most out of this experience.

Read on, and we will give you a complete survival guide that will help you get through this time and make your life in Korea perfect!

Start Learning the Language in Advance

Even if your academic program is taught in English, we have to warn you that many people in Korea don’t speak English. That is, you have to know at least basic Korean to remove communication barriers and survive. And for English speakers, Asian languages, including Korean, can look incredibly different and challenging. Thus, you must start learning it before you actually move.

Finding enough time for learning a different language can be especially challenging if you are already in college and are planning to move to Korea to continue your education. Having plenty of pressing academic commitments right now can occupy all your free time. Thus, don’t hesitate to find someone to ask, “Please, write my dissertation for me” or “Please, do my essay,” and delegate your tasks to pros. This will help you carve out enough time to master a new language without affecting your current education.

Immerse in the Local Culture

Another thing you must do before you arrive is to understand the local culture. Korean culture is much different from that in European countries or the US, so there will be plenty of things that you will have to adjust to. Thus, to speed up and simplify your adaptation process, you have to study the local culture in advance too. Besides, not understanding the culture can lead to embarrassing situations. You might even unconsciously offend other people. So don’t neglect this tip.

Make a Lot of Friends

There are many reasons why you really want to focus on making friends as an international student. First of all, you will definitely feel homesick at one point or another. This is something that happens to everyone who moves to a different place, whether for education, work, or life. And going through this all alone is a real challenge. So you need to make friends to minimize the stress and anxiety of being a foreigner and missing home.

Secondly, making a lot of friends in your school and beyond will let you get more diverse experiences and make the most out of your time in a different country. And if you make friends among locals, it’s also a great way to quickly master the language and understand the culture.

Cook Your Own Meals

Korea is also known for its delicious and unique cuisine. Indeed, there will be plenty of amazing food for you to experience here. However, there are two issues that might be there:

Eating out might not seem expensive in Korea, but it can still harm your budget. Eating food that’s much different from what you’re used to can lead to certain health issues, so it’s crucial to be very careful with what you eat.

Cooking your own meals is a simple tip to minimize these issues and survive here as a student.

Get Academic Help

Finally, there is one more tip for your survival in Korea as a student. During this time, you will likely want to hang out with people and make friends, participate in different events and extracurriculars, and capture every opportunity that comes along your way. Needless to say, such an active social life can negatively affect your academic performance. Thus, find a trusted essay writing service to have some support in your studies. This will also help you survive and make the most out of studying in a different country!

The Bottom Line

Surviving as an international student is always a challenge. Plenty of issues come along the way, from banal homesickness to the language barrier and cultural shock. You can face these challenges in any country. However, moving to a place like Korea, known to have a significantly different culture, traditions, and way of living, in general, becomes even more challenging.

Luckily, now you have a list of actionable tips that will help. Use all the knowledge from this article to adapt to a new society, succeed academically, and, at the same time, make the most out of your foreign student experience!