How to Use The Free Temporary Shuttle Bus Service at Osiria Tourism Complex

A free temporary shuttle bus at Osiria Tourism complex for those looking to check out the region while avoiding the traffic.

It is operating on weekends and public holidays from April 2 to June 6, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with 30-minute intervals.

The bus departs from Osiria Station on the Donghae line and goes to IKEA Square, the Entrance of Yonggungsa Temple, the Entrance of Ananti Hilton Busan, the Luge, Lotte World Adventure, across from Osiria Station, Busan National Science Museum, and back to Osiria Station.

The service is operated by the Busan Metropolitan Corporation.