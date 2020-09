The 16th Busan International Dance Festival 2020 set for this weekend has canceled all of its on-site events scheduled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The festival will take place online from September 11 to 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. through its website and social media accounts on YouTube and Naver TV.

To watch the festival’s events online, you can check out their YouTube channel or on Naver TV.

For more information, you can check out the Busan International Dance Festival website.