How to Watch the Bell-tolling Ceremony Events for New Year's 2022 Online

Busan City News

The Bell-tolling ceremony to celebrate New Year’s 2022 will take place with a live broadcast without an audience from December 31, 2021, 23:55 to January 1, 2022, 00:10 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sixteen people have been selected to toll the bell at Yongdusan Park on December 31, 2021.

The bell-tolling ceremony will begin with a ten-second countdown to midnight, followed by 33 tolls of the bell to officially mark the beginning of the New Year. There will be no other events except for the bell-tolling ceremony.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube and at badatv.busan.go.kr.

