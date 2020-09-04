How To Watch Today’s Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Busan Biennale Online

The opening ceremony of 2020 Busan Biennale will be held online on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 4:00 p.m. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can enjoy the opening ceremony at its official Youtube channel www.youtube.com/bsbiennale.

The online exhibition will be featured at the Busan Biennale website www.busanbiennale.org. The on-site (offline) exhibitions will be rescheduled as the coronavirus spreads in ROK as well as Busan.

Busan Biennale 2020 Information

Theme: Words at an Exhibition–an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems

Period: September 5 – November 8, 2020

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor

Host: Busan Metropolitan City, Busan Biennale Organizing Committee

Website: www.busanbiennale.org/eng/