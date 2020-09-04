Arts & Culture

How To Watch Today’s Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Busan Biennale Online

Busan City News

The opening ceremony of 2020 Busan Biennale will be held online on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 4:00 p.m. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can enjoy the opening ceremony at its official Youtube channel www.youtube.com/bsbiennale.

The online exhibition will be featured at the Busan Biennale website www.busanbiennale.org. The on-site (offline) exhibitions will be rescheduled as the coronavirus spreads in ROK as well as Busan.

Busan Biennale 2020 Information

Theme: Words at an Exhibition–an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems

Period: September 5 – November 8, 2020

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor

Host: Busan Metropolitan City, Busan Biennale Organizing Committee

Website: www.busanbiennale.org/eng/

Travel

