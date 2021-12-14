How to Win Pub Matches with Lycan in Dota 2

Banehollow, or most commonly known as Lycan, is a dangerous predator. He is a contender

among Dota 2 heroes for having the highest movement speed which is a lethal combination for his immense strength. He can rip any hero to shreds if he ever successfully isolates them from the rest of the team. If you want to tear enemy teams apart and take them down one by one, then learn how to play as Lycan.

Lycan’s preferred role and team composition

Thanks to being a melee hero with quick movement speed, it’s easy for new players to mistake Lycan for a position 4 – roaming support. He is actually a position 2 – mid lane carry where he has high farm priority and means to support his allies in other lanes. Lycan is a dangerous opponent in a 1v1 scenario but Kunkka or Sven can beat him so it’s better to avoid them.

Lycan can fit any team composition so your only factor of whether to pick or drop him is the opponent's hero choices. He is generally weak against a lineup with plenty of crowd control (CC) like Enchantress, Naga Siren, or Enigma. He can be considered an instant win against a team with no CC but matching against such a team is unlikely.

General skill and talent build for Lycan

Lycan has a fairly simple skill-building path. He is very reliant on his two wolves so you have to take his Summon Wolves ability as soon as possible. Just keep them away from heroes with area of effect (AoE) damage unless you are going for the kill. Level 2 pick should be Feral Impulse for survivability and increased damage.

You have two options that you have to follow consistently starting at level 3 onwards. You can either prioritize Summon Wolves or Feral Impulse for point distribution until you reach their max levels. Prioritizing Summon Wolves is better if you plan to roam for kills. If the team matchup is not favorable or your opponents are playing super defensively, opt for Feral Impulse so you can farm in the jungle until you get your core items.

Always take Shapeshift, Lycan’s ultimate skill, whenever it’s available. On the other hand, take Howl only at level 11 when you have finally maximized both Summon Wolves and Feral Impulse. It’s powerful but it’s the least useful ability in Lycan’s kit.

For hero talents, you can take +13 Summon Wolves Damage and -15s Shapeshift Cooldown. Your level 20 option depends because the +25% Feral Impulse Damage is a huge addition for hunting down enemies but the +6s Shapeshift Duration is better for teamfights. At level 25, you should always take +2 Wolves Summoned because joining the fight with 5 wolves is a lot more overwhelming than the increased critical strike damage.

Core items for Lycan

The most important items for Lycan are Assault Cuirass and Black King Bar. You can

interchange Abyssal Blade or Desolator for his third item. If you plan on getting Abyssal Blade, take Skull Crusher after the Armlet of Mordiggian in the mid-game so you can be an effective hero killer. If you wish to minimize engagements, then take Mask of Madness with Power Threads then work for the Desolator.