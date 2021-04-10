How to Write a Dissertation in English for Your University as a Korean Student

Are you a Korean student at a university where you need to write your dissertation in English? Don’t worry, everything is under control. We know that having to write a paper, no matter its type, in a language that is not your mother tongue can be sometimes complicated.

This seems even more challenging and stressful especially if you are a Korean student in another country. There is this constant pressure you get from the ones around you that might make you think that you are not able to write your dissertation in English. But you have already done your first step, of starting studying at that university. Writing your dissertation will be a piece of cake if you put to practice these tricks.

Assess and Accept Your Progress

One of the things you should start acknowledging is your progress up to this point. As a Koreanian student, you might find it easier to worry about your self-value and abilities to face this challenge. But the dissertation is the paper you need to write to complete your studies, so you already have some years of speaking and writing in English. Many students forgot that they also had to prove that they know English when they applied to their university. So, your English knowledge has already been tested and you know more than you think. Assess and accept your progress. This will make things easier and your self-confidence and self-esteem will be boosted. Exactly the impulse you need to start writing your dissertation in English.

Follow the Guidelines

Another thing you could make to make sure you write a powerful and compelling dissertation in English is to follow the guidelines. You surely have some requirements you need to respect, so they would be a good place to start. You need to choose a topic, research, take notes, make an outline, and start writing. It may seem much now when you become more aware of what you have to do. But as you start, step by step, you will learn more not only about your chosen topic but about your English skills too.

Many Korean students might feel that they will never be at the same level as their English-speaking colleagues. It is easy to assume you are inferior to those who seem to have spoken English since birth. But writing a dissertation requires not only basic words, but some more complex and niche-specific ones. And many English speakers might not even know those words, so do not assume that you are automatically inferior to them. Everyone, no matter their race or background, can write a dissertation in English, especially after some years of studying in English.

Whenever you feel down or if you do not know where to start, follow the guidelines. Read the requirements and understand the things you must talk about in your dissertation. There might also be requirements regarding the font, its size, or the structure of your dissertation. These are usually of huge help as they can shed a light on this process you might see as stressful.

Dissertation help for Korean students

However, coping with this challenge might be stressful and give birth to many insecurities. Having someone experienced by your side is important and it can help relieve this stress and negative emotions you might be feeling. Writing a dissertation in English as a Korean student is something that can be made way easier and accessible with the support of expert English writers. You can order your dissertation from this service and get rid of the stress and pressure you might have felt during this time. Although, if you want to give it a try and start writing by yourself, experienced writers at this writing service can edit and proofread it so that you submit a mistake-free, compelling and powerful dissertation in English.

Final Words

Being a Korean student in an English-speaking country might come with a lot of pressure and low self-esteem. You might feel constantly intimidated by the fact that your colleagues are exceptional English speakers and you feel you cannot be like them. But this is not true and you should focus on acknowledging your progress and being proud of it. You have surely given many English tests, so you have the English skills you need to write your dissertation. Even though this type of paper might be more complex than other ones, you can nail it by following the guidelines and getting the help of a writing service.