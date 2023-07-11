Hoya Riverside Promenade Transformed Into a Scenic Sunflower Path

In collaboration with the local residents, Deokgye-dong in Yangsan has transformed the Hoya Riverside promenade into a mesmerizing flower path adorned with 2,000 sunflowers.

Located in front of Daeseung 2-cha Apartment, this scenic spot offers a captivating view for the citizens who frequent the area.

Last spring, a vibrant gyeguk flower garden was established along the Hoya River promenade in Deokgye-dong.

Since May of the previous year, various institutional organizations including the Bank Account Council and the Consumers Association have been actively involved in planting and nurturing sunflower seedlings.

Through their efforts, the area has been transformed into a breathtaking display of blooming sunflowers, creating a delightful spectacle for visitors and residents alike.