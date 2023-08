HQ Bar has announced that it will take over and preserve the rich legacy of one of Busan’s esteemed establishments – Basement in PNU.

As the new owners, HQ Bar aims to uphold the establishment’s esteemed reputation which was cultivated for over two decades.

Cherished traditions will endure – from Open Mic Tuesdays to Ladies Night Thursdays, alongside captivating DJs, and live music.

A reopening event will take place at month’s end after essential renovations.