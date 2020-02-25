Dine & Drink

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Haps Staff

Two of the city’s more popular expat hangouts –HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae — have both closed temporarily they have announced.

HQ closed Monday night and will remain closed until Thursday. An announcement will be made if they will open this weekend though all events scheduled have been canceled.

Abnormal Taphouse and Cantina in the Pale de Cz closed yesterday and will remain closed until Thursday at the earliest. An announcement will also be made later in the week when they will reopen.

Busan #19 Coronavirus patient was said to have visited the Pale de Cz area at 7 p.m. on the 21st.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

