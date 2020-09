HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced its September food and drink promotions.

Every Tuesday to Friday in September, they will be grilling their best-selling Philly Cheesesteaks for only 8,000 won or 12,000 won with cajun fries with a drink order.

Additionally, a new “House Cocktail Happy Hour” will be offered every Tuesday to Friday, where you can get any single rum/gin/vodka cocktail for only 2,000 won from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

HQ opens at 7 p.m. on weekdays.