The popular expat bar HQ in Gwangalli has announced new temporary hours due to the COVID-19.

Their new hours are:

Thursday: 7:00 – Late

Friday: 7:00 – Late

Saturday: 7:00 – Late

Sunday: 1:00 – 11:00

Closed: Monday – Wednesday

While many of their events for this month have been canceled, they have announced a few upcoming events on their Facebook page.