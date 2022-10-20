Image: Facebook/HQ Bar
HQ Breakfast Club – Homemade Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Plus Bottomless Mimosa Specials This Sunday

Haps Staff

On Sunday, October 23rd, HQ is hosting its second HQ Breakfast Club event.

Their oven genius Jee is baking fresh biscuits at sunrise, and we’re going to put together massive plates of fresh homemade biscuits and Cranky Pig sausage gravy to finish your weekends correctly.

For drinks, they’ll have Bottomless Mimosas on special all day long and Irish Coffees, Bloody Marys, and Caesars.

As is often the case with their Sunday food specials, they usually sell out so make sure you get in early to get your fix.

Doors will be open at 1:00 and food will be served shortly after.

