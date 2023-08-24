HQ Celebrating Their 9th Birthday With Two Great Bands

HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 9th birthday with a two-day extravaganza on August 25th and 26th.

The Friday lineup features Say Sue Me, renowned indie darlings, and local legends Barbie Dolls.

Say Sue Me, winners of the 2019 Korean Music Awards, have toured globally, earning accolades from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR.

Their latest album, “The Last Thing Left,” is a gem. Barbie Dolls, comprising former members of various bands, deliver electrifying garage rock anthems.

Tickets are 20,000 Won, available through Facebook or Instagram private messages.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 10 p.m.