Dine & Drink

HQ Celebrating Their 9th Birthday With Two Great Bands

By Haps Staff

HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 9th birthday with a two-day extravaganza on August 25th and 26th.

The Friday lineup features Say Sue Me, renowned indie darlings, and local legends Barbie Dolls.

Say Sue Me, winners of the 2019 Korean Music Awards, have toured globally, earning accolades from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR.

Their latest album, “The Last Thing Left,” is a gem. Barbie Dolls, comprising former members of various bands, deliver electrifying garage rock anthems.

Tickets are 20,000 Won, available through Facebook or Instagram private messages.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 10 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

2023 Busan Travel Film Festival Takes Place Saturday and Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center

Disney in Concert: Beyond the Magic

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Duryu Park Baseball Stadium Reborn as a Citizens Plaza in Daegu

Open Air Outdoor Performances to Take Place in Gimhae

Songjeong Tunnel to Implement Traffic Control for LED Light Replacement

Busan
overcast clouds
25.7 ° C
25.7 °
25.7 °
82 %
3.5kmh
100 %
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 