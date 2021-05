HQ Gwangan has a special on their best-selling Philly Cheese Steak on special from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Enjoy a freshly-baked hoagie roll filled to the brim with grilled steak, mozzarella cheese, and diced onions, jalapenos, and green peppers for only 10,000 won.

The offer is cash-only and a drink purchase is required.