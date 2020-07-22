HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Saturday Night

On Saturday, July 25th, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 6th anniversary with food, drink specials, and three bands for your enjoyment.

Drink Specials:

Budweiser and Cafri – 4,000 Won

1,000 Won Off All Shots and Bombs

Homemade Birthday Cake Mudslides

A free birthday champagne toast for the whole bar after the bands wrap up.

Food Specials

3 Types of Sliders — Italian Beef, Jerk Chicken, and Mushroom, Onion, & Feta

Music lineup — bands starting at 9:30

GUMIHO

Gumiho was formed in early 2019 and quickly recorded a phenomenal debut EP. Straddling the punk and hardcore scenes in Seoul, GUMIHO’s members bring various influences into the mix to create a unique sound in the Korean underground scene. Check ’em out at:

TALKBATS

Talkbats are a 6-piece band from Seoul who play keyboard-infused ska-punk that flashes back to some of the best bands from the ’90s ska boom. This will be their first time playing HQ so we’re super-excited to roll out the red carpet. Check ’em out at:

SIDECAR

Sidecar is a legendary skate punk act that has been a part of Busan’s music scene for years. They have more energy than a night’s worth of Jaeger Bombs, and they just released a fantastic new EP called “Mold”. Listen here, nerds:

Admission to the event is free.