Dine & Drink

HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Saturday Night

Haps Staff

On Saturday, July 25th, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 6th anniversary with food, drink specials, and three bands for your enjoyment.

Drink Specials:

Budweiser and Cafri – 4,000 Won
1,000 Won Off All Shots and Bombs
Homemade Birthday Cake Mudslides

A free birthday champagne toast for the whole bar after the bands wrap up.

Food Specials

3 Types of Sliders — Italian Beef, Jerk Chicken, and Mushroom, Onion, & Feta

Music lineup — bands starting at 9:30

GUMIHO
Gumiho was formed in early 2019 and quickly recorded a phenomenal debut EP. Straddling the punk and hardcore scenes in Seoul, GUMIHO’s members bring various influences into the mix to create a unique sound in the Korean underground scene. Check ’em out at:

TALKBATS
Talkbats are a 6-piece band from Seoul who play keyboard-infused ska-punk that flashes back to some of the best bands from the ’90s ska boom. This will be their first time playing HQ so we’re super-excited to roll out the red carpet. Check ’em out at:

SIDECAR
Sidecar is a legendary skate punk act that has been a part of Busan’s music scene for years. They have more energy than a night’s worth of Jaeger Bombs, and they just released a fantastic new EP called “Mold”. Listen here, nerds:

Admission to the event is free.

Haps Staff
